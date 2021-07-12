Forsyth County Board of Education holding public hearings on property tax increase

The Forsyth County Board of Education will have public hearings on Tuesday, July 13, as the school district tentativaly plans for a millage rate that would require a 2.2% increase in local property taxes.

The hearings will be held at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday, inside of the Forsyth County BOE central office building at 1120 Dahlonega Highway. A later hearing will be held in the same location on Tuesday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m. just before the board's next regular meeting.

The tentative adoption would continue with a millage rate of 17.30 mills, which has remained in place for the past seven years. Forsyth County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said property taxes will likely increase in this next year due to a rise in property values.

Caracciolo said Forsyth County still has the second lowest millage rate among metro Atlanta school districts.

The tax increase on a home with a fair market value of $375,000 is approximately $55, and on a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $325,000, the tax increase would be approximately $48, according to an FCS press release.

For more information, visit the FCS website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.