Forsyth County Board of Education talks COVID-19, policy changes and school calendars at its latest meeting

“Hopefully, it continues to trend in that direction,” Bearden said.

During a meeting after the break, Bearden said he believed much of the reason for the spike in cases following Thanksgiving was due to families and community members going out more, traveling and seeing extended family.

Now, with spring break coming up in April, he reminded families of the importance of continuing to stay safe and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“This virus has not been defeated yet,” Bearden said. “It’s not behind us, but there certainly is light at the end of the tunnel. And if we could just continue to work together and remain vigilant, hopefully we can have a very normal 2021-22 school year. That’s certainly the goal.”

While the global pandemic continues on even a year after the U.S. began to see its first cases, Saturday served as a reminder for Forsyth County staff members that it is nearing its end.

The school district held vaccination clinics for all of its staff members Saturday, March 13, at Browns Bridge Church and Lanier Technical College, and Bearden said about 2,400 employees received vaccines that day.

“I just want to publicly thank our community partners again: Browns Bridge Church, Lanier Technical College, the Department of Health, Georgia Emergency Management …. There were a lot of folks involved in putting it together,” Bearden said.

Board of Education appreciation

Bearden recognized and thanked each of the board members during the meeting as a way to celebrate Georgia’s School Board appreciation week.

He noted that board members have been working even harder to serve families in the past week as they handed out lunches across the district for the annual Celebration of Excellence last week and directed and greeted FCS employees at COVID-19 vaccination sites last Saturday.

“We really appreciated all of your work,” Bearden said. “It did not go unrecognized. So thank you all for your service to our community and to our children.”

Board of Education Chairwoman Kristin Morrissey said they all have been touched by the emails and thank you notes from staff throughout the district recognizing their work as board members this week.

Policy change

The Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a change to a district policy regarding breaks for students.

Accountability Coordinator Tim Keyser recommended the change which would allow principals at each school to “determine the need, use, and/or implementation” of breaks for students in grades 6-12.

Before the change was made, the policy stated that breaks were not allowed for students outside of grades K-5. According to the policy, elementary students are allowed at least a 20-minute break each day.

School calendars

The board also voted unanimously to approve the 2022-23 school calendar, next year’s employee calendar and a small revision to next year’s student calendar.

Deputy Superintendent Joey Pirkle originally presented the 2022-23 calendar to the board during its work session last week. He recommended making two small changes to the calendar after hearing from staff members and parents that they would like more time off from school during the winter holiday to prepare for Christmas and holiday travel.

Pirkle made changes to that draft, pushing back the end of the first semester one day from Dec. 21 to Dec. 20, which would give families and staff one more day of winter break. To balance out the day in the second semester, he also suggested moving the end of the first semester ahead one day to May 25.

He also recommended that the board make a revision to the 2021-22 calendar to have it match the one just approved for the next year. Dr. Cindy Salloum, associate superintendent of human resources and legal services, drafted the employee calendar for next year to match the student calendar.

Families can view the calendar on the school district’s website, www.forsyth.k12.ga.us, for more information.