Forsyth County school community recreate historic works of art from home

When Pinecrest Academy closed in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, art teacher Alison Stone knew her subject matter could help provide an outlet for students who might be experiencing isolation and uncertainty from the health crisis.

Then Stone saw the Getty Museum Challenge, an online project from the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles. The museum had closed due to the coronavirus, but in an effort to keep its loyal customer base engaged, the museum put out a challenge to its social media followers “to re-create a work of art with objects (and people)” from their homes.

The challenge went viral, and when Stone saw it, she knew it was the perfect assignment.

“I knew this was a design problem that would spark curiosity, energy and creativity in my students,” Stone said.

The challenge went somewhat viral within the Pinecrest community, too. Stone received responses not just from current students but the school’s faculty and staff, parents, grandparents, former teachers and alumni.