Forsyth County school system cancels remaining proms after Kemp's order

Three Forsyth County high schools announced Thursday they have canceled upcoming prom and Baccalaureate events after Gov. Brian Kemp extended COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia.
Forsyth Central, North Forsyth and West Forsyth high schools made the announcement on their Facebook pages, saying they couldn’t keep prom small enough and ensure students maintain social distance while venues for Baccalaureate services had seating challenges.
Schools will be refunding prom tickets either through the school system's MyPaymentsPlus platform or a mailed check.
Denmark, Lambert and South Forsyth had already canceled their prom and Baccalaureate events or were not hosting them to begin with, according to Forsyth County Schools director of communication Jennifer Caracciolo.
Kemp on Wednesday renewed orders that limit large gatherings to 50 people or less if it’s not possible to maintain six feet apart as a second surge of cases and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus continues across Georgia.
Local high schools are still planning to hold other events for graduates, including senior picnics at school campuses and graduation ceremonies at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth. Those will be held outdoor or in large indoor spaces where social distancing is possible, Caracciolo said.The Infinite Energy Center dropped the number of tickets for guests from 7,700 to 2,600 to meet social distancing requirements. Guests will be seated around the entire arena this year in groups of two or four and spaced at least six feet apart, Caracciolo said.