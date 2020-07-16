Forsyth County school system cancels remaining proms after Kemp's order

Three Forsyth County high schools announced Thursday they have canceled upcoming prom and Baccalaureate events after Gov. Brian Kemp extended COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia.

Forsyth Central, North Forsyth and West Forsyth high schools made the announcement on their Facebook pages, saying they couldn’t keep prom small enough and ensure students maintain social distance while venues for Baccalaureate services had seating challenges.

Schools will be refunding prom tickets either through the school system's MyPaymentsPlus platform or a mailed check.

Denmark, Lambert and South Forsyth had already canceled their prom and Baccalaureate events or were not hosting them to begin with, according to Forsyth County Schools director of communication Jennifer Caracciolo.