Forsyth County Schools welcomes in more than 300 new educators at annual orientation

DEI and its impact in FCS

Part of the reason why the school district also recently began implementing its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan is because of that focus on relationships. Bearden explained that it is important for teachers and school leaders to understand each and every one of their students, many of whom come from different cultures, experiences and backgrounds.

While speaking on the DEI plan, Bearden addressed the current debate within the Forsyth County community and across the nation about Critical Race Theory in education.

Residents and community members have attended Board of Education meetings in the county over the last three months to either voice their support or opposition to the district's DEI plan.

Many of those who oppose the plan, however, have likened it to Critical Race Theory, which is based on a scholarly body of work which says different systems in American life are based in racism. Educational leaders and experts have explained in recent months that no such curriculum is taught in K-12 schools.

Both Bearden and the Board of Education have also said FCS does not and will not teach CRT in its schools.

“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is not synonymous with Critical Race Theory,” Bearden told the new educators Tuesday.

Instead, he said DEI is all about being intentional in encouraging underrepresented students, learning more about the different cultures represented in the county, offering voluntary training to staff members to give them the opportunity to learn more about their students, and creating a more diverse pool of job candidates in FCS.

About 52% of FCS students are white, and the student population becomes more and more diverse each year. In just the next couple of years, Bearden said FCS will become a majority minority school system.

At the same time, 90% of the district’s professional staff is white.

“The research is evident,” Bearden said. “It shows that all students perform at a higher level when taught by a diverse professional staff. We’ve done better in this area, but we must be intentional in our efforts to continue to improve, and I ask for your assistance. If you have a great experience here in Forsyth County Schools, and I think you will, please encourage your friends and colleagues to give Forsyth County a look.”

While debates surrounding DEI and CRT continue, Bearden stressed that educators have a responsibility in their community to shine bright and create a better future not only by teaching kindness and respect, but by modeling the behaviors of a good citizen to their students.

“Let’s not sugar-coat the fact there is tension in our country,” Bearden said. “There is political tension, and there is racial tension. But I believe this: there are more good people than bad people. There are more people who want us to work in unity than there are those who are seeking to divide us. There is hope for a better tomorrow. As educators, we have to be part of the solution. We can build that bridge for a brighter future. In fact, I believe it’s our moral responsibility to be that bridge.”

Bearden said that part of building that bridge is also working to understand students, families and community members who may look, think and act differently.