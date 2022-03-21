‘Going the extra mile:’ From football games to dance recitals, this North Forsyth HS teacher shows up for her students

Tell me a little bit about you and your career.

“I started my student teaching at North Forsyth back in 2001, so this has been home for me for a very long time. I live in the community now. This is home. All the kiddos who go through the high school I feel like are my kids. I’m invested in who they are as individuals, students, athletes and I care very much about their families.

“I teach social studies. Currently, I’m teaching AP Human Geography and World History, but I’ve kind of taught all subjects in social studies. I would definitely say my favorite and wheelhouse is World History with sophomore students.”

Have you always taught at North Forsyth High School?

“In 2014, I moved out West to New Mexico, so I was out there for a couple of years, and then when I moved back, I taught at Riverwatch Middle School for four years. Then [North Forsyth Principal Bob] Carnaroli, he brought me back.

“It’s kind of awesome in the sense that Mr. Carnaroli was here when I started my career, and so I firmly believe one of the reasons I was able to get back into the schools is because of our relationship. I was very blessed to be able to make it back, and it’s truly returning home. I mean, this is my wheelhouse. This is where I’m comfortable. I feel like I’m making the biggest difference when I’m in this school.”

Did you enjoy teaching middle school for that brief period?

“I feel like my time as a middle school teacher — I can’t put a price tag on it. It made me such a better teacher. I had to reach deep into the toolbox to figure out how to adapt things and work differently to meet the needs of middle school students versus high school students.

“Having to figure out how to manage all pieces of middle school students from classroom management to engagement, it just helped me do a better job when it came to high school students. Because typically, you give a lesson and high school students make a decision: I’m going to do it or I’m not. So how do I bridge that gap to get more kids to say I’m going to do this and I’m going to enjoy this.

“In middle school, you have to have fun activities that are hands-on and engaging. And we assume that’s not what high schoolers want, but it is. They still want to have fun. They still want to enjoy the learning that they’re doing.”