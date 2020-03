Haw Creek Elementary School unveiled the county's first story walk at a local school on Friday, March 6.

Thirteen posts telling the story of "Chicken Lips," a book by local author Kristy Hamby, were installed on the school's playground, with the help of Brandywine Printing.

"Chicken Lips" is the story of a calf who learns to embrace its unconventional name. The also has a story walk of Hamby's follow-up book, "Chicken Lips: One Lucky Cow," ready to rotate in at a later time.