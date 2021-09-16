Head to the library for some fall break reading fun

Looking for something fun and educational to do with your kids for fall break?

Forsyth County Public Library will be hosting a reading incentive challenge for kids and teens ages birth to 18.

Beginning on Friday, Sep. 17 and running through Wednesday, Sept. 29, this program will encourage kids to read what they want, just for fun (as opposed to what they might have to read for school).

The Kids’ Choice: Fall Break Reading Fun program at FCPL will be simple and easy. All reading and activities can be logged using the Beanstack Tracker app (available for all mobile devices in the App Store and Google Play).

Kids earn points for reading books of their choice and completing optional activities like sharing a book with someone special, illustrating a book cover, and visiting the library.

For every 100 points they earn, up to 500 points, kids can earn a ticket into the grand prize drawings for five different grand prizes which are:

• Pete the Cat Groovy Buttons Game;

• Elephant & Piggie mini-basket (contains book bag and Elephant & Piggie Biggie Vol. 4);

• Dog Man mini-basket (contains puzzle and Cubles craft kit);

• Raina Telgemeier mini-basket (contains puzzle and mini posters);

• Barnes & Noble $25 gift card.

Just go to forsythpl.beanstack.org to register beginning Friday, Sept. 17 and participate throughout Fall Break.

The last day to register and log reading and activities is Wednesday, Sept. 29.