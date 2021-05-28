Horizon Christian Academy graduate plans to join the Army

See a list of all the Class of 2021 graduates in the keepsake edition here.



Isaac Bond

Horizon Christian Academy

Tell me a little bit about you.



“I enjoy playing team sports, especially football, spending time with good friends, and having community with my friends at church.”

What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?



“My favorite subject in high school was history.”

Were you a part of any clubs?



“I was a part of the engineering, movie, and nature club.”

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?



“My greatest influence was my older brother, because he is the closest male role model in my life.”

What will you miss most about your school?



“The thing I will miss most about my school are the good relationships I have with the teachers and staff, and the peer friendships in my class and others.”

What are your plans after high school?



“My plans after high school are to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point and serve a career in the Army.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?



“In 10 years, I see myself as an officer in the Army, still fulfilling my call to serve this great country that I have the privilege of living in.”`