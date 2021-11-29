How you can sign up for the VVA scholarship program

Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America is opening the application process for its 2022 college scholarship program.

This time, the nearly 200-member organization will be awarding six scholarships at $2,500 each, according to a news release.

Chapter President Gary Goyette said his members are looking forward to awarding the scholarships next spring to six graduates of public and private high schools in the county who are not only excellent students academically, but also demonstrate their aptitude for community volunteer work and actively participating in their school’s activities.



