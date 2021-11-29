How you can sign up for the VVA scholarship program

Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America is opening the application process for its 2022 college scholarship program.
This time, the nearly 200-member organization will be awarding six scholarships at $2,500 each, according to a news release.
Chapter President Gary Goyette said his members are looking forward to awarding the scholarships next spring to six graduates of public and private high schools in the county who are not only excellent students academically, but also demonstrate their aptitude for community volunteer work and actively participating in their school’s activities.
In addition, students must write a minimum 500-word essay on the subject “Why Freedom Isn’t Free.”
“This is our seventh annual scholarship award program and as in the past each of the scholarships will be awarded in the memory of a particular member of our armed forces from Georgia who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War,” Goyette said.
Applicants must be U.S. Citizens, have a relative who served in the Armed Forces and be a 2022 graduate of a Forsyth County high school.
Applications are available from Forsyth County school guidance counselors, visit www.vva1030-cumming.com or call 770-500-7234.