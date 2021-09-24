Johns Creek Elementary named 2021 National Blue Ribbon school

The U.S. Department of Education recently named Johns Creek Elementary a 2021 National Blue Ribbon school, recognizing leaders and staff for hard work and dedication to academic performance and closing achievement gaps for students.

Johns Creek was one of 325 schools across the nation and one of only nine schools in Georgia to receive the honor.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the National Blue Ribbon award “affirms the hard work of educators and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.”