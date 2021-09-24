Johns Creek Elementary named 2021 National Blue Ribbon school

The U.S. Department of Education recently named Johns Creek Elementary a 2021 National Blue Ribbon school, recognizing leaders and staff for hard work and dedication to academic performance and closing achievement gaps for students.
Johns Creek was one of 325 schools across the nation and one of only nine schools in Georgia to receive the honor.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the National Blue Ribbon award “affirms the hard work of educators and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.”
Now in its 39th year, the award has been given to more than 9,000 schools in the U.S.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education.
This year, the honor means even more to school leaders who were able to continue providing students with the best education possible through the pandemic when many children took to virtual learning.
“In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect and teach our children,” Cardona said. “Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
According to the National Blue Ribbon website, most of Johns Creek’s students attended school virtually for the first half of the 2020-21 school year, and Principal Alyssa Degliumberto and her team worked to make sure the students felt connected while they were apart from peers and teachers.
Knowing what all educators went through in the last school year, Degliumberto was excited to see Johns Creek named as a National Blue Ribbon School.
“What an amazing honor and privilege …. We are so proud of the dedication and hard work of our students, staff and parents, and that it is being recognized on a national level,” Degliumberto said.
Johns Creek was also named as a National Blue Ribbon school in 2015, and seven other Forsyth County public schools have earned the title in previous years, including Big Creek Elementary, Brookwood Elementary, Daves Creek Elementary, Riverwatch Middle, Settles Bridge Elementary, Sharon Elementary and South Forsyth Middle.