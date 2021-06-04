Julie Luke has taught kindergarten for nearly 30 years. She doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

Tell me about your career and how you got started teaching

“First, I wasn’t sure if I was going to go to college when I was in high school. In my generation, not everybody went to college. It wasn’t like now [where you’re expected to] go. And so when I graduated from high school, I got a job and started working in a daycare center, and I loved it.

“I always knew I wanted to be a teacher, but I wasn’t sure about the college part. I was happy to be out of high school. Did I really want to go and put in that amount of time? Plus, financially, you don’t always know how that’s going to work out, too.

“So I tried the daycare route, and during that time, I got married. That didn’t last very long. It just lasted about a year. And I decided, you know what, I’m going to do something for me. I want to be a teacher. I love kids. I want to make a difference, so that’s what I did.

“I went during the summers, so I was very, very dedicated. The core classes were a little bit harder, but once I got into the education major, I was like, this is awesome.

“Growing up, I did not like kindergarten. My mom used to have to pull me out of the car, and I’d be hanging on to things [because I did not want to go to school]. I always think back on that. Why didn’t I like it? And it’s because I was young. I was the youngest in my class; I just wasn’t ready.

“So when I went to school, and I started deciding what grade I wanted to teach, I decided I wanted to teach kindergarten.

“I grew up here and went to Kennesaw [State University], but then I met another man, and we got married and moved to Ohio where I taught kindergarten for nine years. I did teach first grade for one year, but kindergarten was definitely where I wanted to be. I just love that age.

“[After that], my husband got transferred here, and I got a job at Vickery Creek [Elementary School] …. I think I was there about seven years. That’s where we were living until we moved up here into Dawsonville. And so I got a job here …. And I’ve been at Silver City for 13 years.”





Do you still remember your first students at Silver City?

“My first year here, the kindergarten class I had [is now graduating from high school.]

“That was a great class because it felt like a family. I got to know the parents, and then when they needed to add a first grade class, they asked me to loop. Open house was like a big party because we all knew each other.

“So that group has always had a special place in my heart.”





How does it feel knowing your first students at Silver City are going to be graduating this year?

“It makes me feel old! And [I feel] a sense of pride. If I was still in Ohio, I could be having [my students’] children in my class because my first class would have been 29 years ago.

“It’s exciting, and I can’t wait to see what they do with their lives.

“But I think that’s just part of teaching. You’re not only teaching the child, but you’re forming a relationship with them and their families.

“That was one of the first things I learned early on in teaching — let the parents know they can trust you. And let them know your feelings, your ideas, your thoughts. That’s important. It’s a partnership, and you have to work together.”



