Lambert High School leaders design hybrid academy for students ahead of 2021-22 year

“[The year] 2020 has caused us to be really good at succeeding in being reactionary,” Principal Dr. Gary Davison said to the board. “This whole situation right now, we’re reacting to something that we did not cause. Moving forward, the Lambert High School community has sought to ask us to be responsive. [This] is us being responsive to the changing needs of our community.”

Assistant Principal Ashley Johnessee noted that 57% of Lambert’s students are currently taking classes through Forsyth Virtual Academy. Some take all of their courses online, as many chose to do at the beginning of the school year due to the pandemic, while others are taking a combination of in-person, asynchronous and virtual classes.

As all of the school’s students were forced to take classes virtually for two weeks when the school temporarily closed last October due to the pandemic, Johnessee said more students and families started to reach out with feedback on how the school was providing lessons online. One of the largest concerns they had was the lack of interaction and connection between students and teachers.

“We were able and fortunate in that process to design a way of educating our students where our teachers were available to them in a synchronous time,” Johnessee said, “but they were safe at home and they were able to continue those relationships that they had developed through face-to-face working with our staff on campus.”

Assistant Principal Kelli Schuyler said they had gotten together a team of teachers who helped think about what families at the school needed and how best the school could provide for and solve any issues for students. They helped to create the hybrid academy, which will also allow students to further individualize schedules.

Currently, face-to-face students at Lambert follow a regular schedule of on-campus classes Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and Wednesday and Thursday are block days where students are in longer class periods. In the new hybrid model, students would have the opportunity to take synchronous, virtual courses on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and then on Wednesday and Thursday, they would take in-person courses.

“[These] extended times [can be used] for learning opportunities, labs, all of the other creative things they want to be able to do,” Davison said.

Schuyler also explained that students will be able to choose which courses they would like to take as a hybrid course or if they would like to take them completely in-person. For example, a student who struggles with math may choose to take a face-to-face math course because they need extra support from a teacher or their peers.

“What’s wonderful for the teachers as well is on that hybrid course day where they come face-to-face, a teacher can really differentiate, which is something we’ve always struggled with in high school, how they present the learning,” Schuyler said. “One group of students may be working on an application project and digging deeper while another group of students could have direct support from the teacher or possibly even peers in that setting.”

With students having the option of taking hybrid, face-to-face and online classes, Davison said he understands that some students will not be able to travel to and from campus during the day. Those students will have a space on campus -- the learning laboratory -- where they can take virtual classes on site before leaving to go to face-to-face classes.

“We think that we’ve learned from this year,” Davison said. “Certainly when we closed in October for that two-week period, we learned a lot. We went back and analyzed and debriefed, and we feel like we’ve put together a 50,000-foot view of what we’re looking to do.”

