Liberty Middle School patriots honor heroes of 9/11 in annual ceremony

Each of Liberty Middle School’s students walked to the front of the school in the heat of the afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 8, clutching an American flag in their hands.

The sixth-grade students came out first, carefully placing flags into a wooden slot made from planks placed in front of the building. They were followed by the seventh- and eighth-grade students, who took part in this same tradition the year before.

By the end of the ceremony, the front of the school was covered in red, white and blue.

“Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, our building was under construction, with plans to open its doors to students the following August,” Principal Amanda Thrower said. “In tribute to the first responders and victims who lost their lives on that tragic day, we were named Liberty, home of the Patriots.”

The staff and students at Liberty take a day to honor those lost every September, never forgetting the story behind their school’s name.

