Meet Forsyth County Schools’ 2021 Teacher of the Year Finalists

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden traveled to seven different schools across the county Thursday morning, surprising seven teachers with flowers and balloons as he named them the finalists for the district-wide Teacher of the Year award.
Each finalist was chosen among Teachers of the Year at each school in the district. These teachers were selected last September after undergoing written and classroom video observations.
Now, the seven chosen finalists will begin interviews with a committee of community leaders and educators later this month. The overall winner of the 2021 Teacher of the Year award will be announced at the Forsyth County Schools’ “Celebration of Excellence” event on Friday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be virtual this year. Those interested can watch the event live at www.fcschoolscelebration.com.
The 2021 Teacher of the Year Finalists
A brief look at the seven teachers in Forsyth County Schools selected as finalists for the school system's 2021 Teacher of the Year award. The winner will be announced at the school system’s “Celebration of Excellence” event on Thursday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m.
Kim Sarfaty
School: Chestatee Elementary
Subject: Special Education and Pre-K
College: Bachelor’s degree from University of Georgia
Years teaching: 20 overall, 12 in Forsyth County
Allison Jones
School: Cumming Elementary
Subject: SID/PID
College: Bachelor’s degree from University of North Georgia, master’s from Georgia Southern University
Years teaching: 3 in FCS
Kristie Snape
School: Kelly Mill Elementary
Subject: Modified Curriculum Autism
College: Bachelor’s from Georgia Southern, master’s from Walden University
Years teaching: 15 overall, 9 in FCS
Sandy Forman
School: Little Mill Middle
Subject: 7th grade math
College: Bachelor’s degree from University of Alabama at Birmingham, master’s from Piedmont College
Years teaching: 10 in FCS
Katie James
School: South Forsyth Middle
Subject: 6th grade English Language Arts
College: Bachelor’s degree from University of Alabama, master’s from Kennesaw State University
Years teaching: 21 overall, 4 in FCS
Laura Adams
School: Denmark High
Subject: Teaching as a Profession CTAE pathway
College: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Georgia
Years teaching: 20 overall, 3 in FCS
Rachel Van Dyke
School: Lambert High
Subject: Skills-based Autism
College: Bachelor’s degree from Georgia College and State University. She is also currently pursuing master’s at Arizona State University
Years teaching: 2 in FCS