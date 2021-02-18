Meet Forsyth County Schools’ 2021 Teacher of the Year Finalists

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden traveled to seven different schools across the county Thursday morning, surprising seven teachers with flowers and balloons as he named them the finalists for the district-wide Teacher of the Year award.

Each finalist was chosen among Teachers of the Year at each school in the district. These teachers were selected last September after undergoing written and classroom video observations.

Now, the seven chosen finalists will begin interviews with a committee of community leaders and educators later this month. The overall winner of the 2021 Teacher of the Year award will be announced at the Forsyth County Schools’ “Celebration of Excellence” event on Friday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be virtual this year. Those interested can watch the event live at www.fcschoolscelebration.com.

The 2021 Teacher of the Year Finalists

Kim Sarfaty