By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Meet Forsyth County Schools’ 2021 Teacher of the Year Finalists
Teacher of the Year
Forsyth County Schools announced seven finalists for the 2021 Teacher of the Year Award Thursday, Feb. 18.

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden traveled to seven different schools across the county Thursday morning, surprising seven teachers with flowers and balloons as he named them the finalists for the district-wide Teacher of the Year award.

Each finalist was chosen among Teachers of the Year at each school in the district. These teachers were selected last September after undergoing written and classroom video observations.

Now, the seven chosen finalists will begin interviews with a committee of community leaders and educators later this month. The overall winner of the 2021 Teacher of the Year award will be announced at the Forsyth County Schools’ “Celebration of Excellence” event on Friday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be virtual this year. Those interested can watch the event live at www.fcschoolscelebration.com.

The 2021 Teacher of the Year Finalists

A brief look at the seven teachers in Forsyth County Schools selected as finalists for the school system's 2021 Teacher of the Year award. The winner will be announced at the school system’s “Celebration of Excellence” event on Thursday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m.

Kim Sarfaty
Kim Sarfaty
Kim Sarfaty is one of seven finalists for the 2021 Teacher of the Year award. Photo courtesy Forsyth County Schools.

School: Chestatee Elementary

Subject: Special Education and Pre-K

College: Bachelor’s degree from University of Georgia

Years teaching: 20 overall, 12 in Forsyth County

Allison Jones
Allison Jones
Allison Jones is one of seven finalists for the 2021 Teacher of the Year award. Photo courtesy Forsyth County Schools.

School: Cumming Elementary

Subject: SID/PID

College: Bachelor’s degree from University of North Georgia, master’s from Georgia Southern University

Years teaching: 3 in FCS

Kristie Snape
Kristie Snape
Kristie Snape is one of seven finalists for the 2021 Teacher of the Year award. Photo courtesy Forsyth County Schools.

School: Kelly Mill Elementary

Subject: Modified Curriculum Autism

College: Bachelor’s from Georgia Southern, master’s from Walden University

Years teaching: 15 overall, 9 in FCS

Sandy Forman
Sandy Forman
Sandy Forman is one of seven finalists for the 2021 Teacher of the Year award. Photo courtesy Forsyth County Schools.

School: Little Mill Middle

Subject: 7th grade math

College: Bachelor’s degree from University of Alabama at Birmingham, master’s from Piedmont College

Years teaching: 10 in FCS

Katie James
Katie James
Katie James is one of seven finalists for the 2021 Teacher of the Year award. Photo courtesy Forsyth County Schools.

School: South Forsyth Middle

Subject: 6th grade English Language Arts

College: Bachelor’s degree from University of Alabama, master’s from Kennesaw State University

Years teaching: 21 overall, 4 in FCS

Laura Adams
Laura Adams
Laura Adams is one of seven finalists for the 2021 Teacher of the Year award. Photo courtesy Forsyth County Schools.

School: Denmark High

Subject: Teaching as a Profession CTAE pathway

College: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Georgia

Years teaching: 20 overall, 3 in FCS

Rachel Van Dyke
Rachel Van Dyke
Rachel Van Dyke is one of seven finalists for the 2021 Teacher of the Year award. Photo courtesy Forsyth County Schools.

School: Lambert High

Subject: Skills-based Autism

College: Bachelor’s degree from Georgia College and State University. She is also currently pursuing master’s at Arizona State University

Years teaching: 2 in FCS