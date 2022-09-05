Meet the new executive director for UNG’s Cumming campus

The University of North Georgia recently named a new executive director for its Cumming campus.



Dr. Ken Crowe took over as the campus executive director beginning on Thursday, Sept. 1, and had previously served as the university’s assistant vice president for facilities for nearly five years.

In the new position, Crowe will work with Dr. Steven Smith, UNG’s new vice president for regional campuses, and other colleagues across the university to further educational opportunities for students and strengthen community partnerships.

"As a resident of Dawsonville, Dr. Crowe brings significant regional knowledge and experience to this position," UNG President Bonita Jacobs said. "I am grateful to Dr. Steven Lloyd, vice provost, for chairing the search for this position and the committee for leading this important work.”

Prior to joining UNG in 2015 as director of capital planning and project management, Crowe served the University System of Georgia as director of management and operations. He also served the University of Georgia as its director of energy services and the Georgia Power Company as its key account manager.



