‘Never a question:’ This Sharon Elementary teacher always knew she would one day teach kindergarten

What’s it like teaching at Sharon and your daughter being there now as a student?

“It’s been great, and she’s pretty easy-going so that’s been easy. Sharon is a wonderful place. The transition was just easy because I knew some people as a parent here, so I had those relationships. And then the kindergarten team here is absolutely amazing, so it just made it easy to fit right it.

Everybody on the kindergarten grade level all works together, we plan together, we help each other out. So it made for a very easy transition from a stay-at-home mom to a preschool teacher and then back to the classroom like I was used to before.”

Does it make it easier to be able to have your kids at school with you?

“Absolutely. I do live in the community where I teach and where my kids go to school, and it is fun to see your kids and former students out and about and around you. Because I run into them at the grocery store and restaurants, and that’s a lot of fun.”

How have you liked teaching kindergarten compared to first or second grade?

“Kindergarten was always that grade that, when I was growing up and I knew I was going to be a teacher, I wanted kindergarten. And it was the first grade that I taught out of college, which I was so excited about.

Actually, at my very first school, I looped one year, so I was in kindergarten and then was asked if I would go up to first grade with the same kids that I had in kindergarten. That was an awesome experience just because you get to hit the ground running that first-grade year because you already know your students. You know who they are and what they’re capable of, so you can just kind of keep going.

Then when I moved to a different school, they had a second-grade opening, so I took that position in hopes of moving back to kindergarten or first at some point. But then I ended up staying home with my kids.”