North Forsyth graduate gets inspiration from her mother

See a list of all the Class of 2021 graduates in the keepsake edition here.



Daenecia Hines

North Forsyth High School





Tell me a little bit about you.

“I was born in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Georgia at the age of 9. That move from a city to a sub-suburban area really opened my eyes and encouraged me to embrace diversity; it also exposed me to new experiences.

"I have had the opportunity to fish, attend mission trips, and even attend a medical camp at Emory University.

"Furthermore, I developed new hobbies like sewing, calligraphy and cake decorating. I was even inspired to create my own cake business, Dae’s Desserts. Now, I am excited to start the next chapter of my life at the University of West Georgia. I am looking forward to enjoying many more unique experiences.”





What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?

“Math was my favorite subject in high school because it was always a fun challenge.”





Were you a part of any clubs?

“Throughout high school, I have been the president of Future Health Professionals (HOSA) and Chess Club. I also participated in Marching Band, Student Council, Live to Give Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Track and Field, Math Club, Raider Commanders, Prom Committee, and the New Student Organization (NSO).”





Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one? Was there more than one?

“Always reminding me to work hard and give my best effort, my greatest influence is my mother. I admire the way she leads by example, and I will always remember her inspirational quotes.

Her phrases like “do the best you can” and “the sky is not the limit, it is only the beginning” will continue to inspire me as I continue my academic and personal career.

My mother will always be a great influence in my life.”





What will you miss most about your school?

“The thing I will miss most about North Forsyth High School is my teachers. Over the past four years, my teachers have been very friendly, supportive and encouraging, even after I completed their class. I hope to stay in touch with them as I continue my academic career.

What are your plans after high school?

“After high school, I am excited to study biology at the University of West Georgia.





Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

“Ten years from now, I see myself completing my second year of residency to become a successful surgeon. I will have graduated college and medical school and will be one step closer to achieving my dream career.”