Republican Forsyth County Board of Education member Lindsey Adams announced she is running for a second term to represent District 2 in the 2024 election.
This school board member plans to run for reelection this year
Latest
-
Forsyth County Board of Education names 5 new school principals for 2024-25 year
-
How a global nonprofit is improving financial literacy among Forsyth County students
-
UNG wins second place in NSA codebreaker challenge
-
‘A voice for parents’: Local father announces run for Forsyth County Board of Education District 3 seat