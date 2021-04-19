School system prepares for school openings, staff salary increases in early 2022 budget estimates

Forsyth County Schools is preparing for its fiscal year 2022 budget, using funding estimates to map out plans for school openings and pay increases for many staff members.

Chief Financial Officer Larry Hammel presented a tentative budget to the board at its latest work session on Tuesday, April 14, based on conservative estimates of local property tax digest and Quality Basic Education funds.

In the tentative budget, district leaders predict they will receive $503,366,382 in revenue to the general fund, a small increase from last year as the school system regains state funding cuts.

During the last fiscal year, right as the pandemic began to have an impact on the state economy last April, FCS saw more than $25 million in cuts from state QBE funds. The QBE formula calculates what a school system needs to spend on employees and other expenses based on the number of full-time enrolled students.