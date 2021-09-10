Schools in Forsyth County plant red maple trees to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

Forsyth County Schools leaders gathered on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for a ceremony outside the district office in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden began the ceremony by recounting the events from the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when American Airlines Flight 11 first struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City at 8:47 a.m.

Just 17 minutes later, citizens across the nation watched in horror as United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower.