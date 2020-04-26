Some UNG students eligible for CARES grants

The University of North Georgia will use $6.8 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help students struggling financially, according to an April 24 email announcement.

UNG students who have been enrolled at the school as of April 20, have completed a FAFSA for the 2019-2020 school year, were enrolled in at least one face-to-face class as of March 13 and who are eligible for Title IV financial aid can receive a grant between $100 and $500. Amounts will vary by student need “as defined by the U.S. Department of Education and the number of credit hours enrolled,” according to the UNG website. Funds will be disbursed automatically to students starting on April 28.

Students facing “specific hardships” can also apply for an additional $700 through the UNG CARES Emergency Grant. Funds disbursed from this grant can be used on COVID-19 related expenses such as housing, utilities and food.

UNG will also offer similar grants to students enrolled in summer semester classes.

“We understand how stressful and challenging this global crisis continues to be for our students and families,” said UNG President Bonita Jacobs in an April 24 press release. “We hope that the funds UNG is providing through the CARES Act and other resources will help reduce burdens faced by our students.”

UNG students can find information on eligibility and apply for a grant online.

