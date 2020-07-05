South Forsyth grad discovered his passion is in the courtroom

“But the first time we went into the courtroom for competition we ended up winning,” Walker said. “And I got to give our opening statement, and it ended up being the best experience of my life.”



The experience made Walker realize how much he truly fell in love with mock trial and the idea that he could one day help others as an attorney. It turned Walker’s high school goals upside down, and he soon left the STEM program and transferred to South Forsyth High School at the start of his junior year to join its International Baccalaureate program.

“It was like a complete 180 for me,” Walker said.

During the start of his junior year, Walker was in a whole new environment, getting lost a few times on campus and trying to make new friends, but he still quickly became heavily involved in school clubs and activities. Along with the mock trial team, Walker competed on the varsity track team at South Forsyth, and he led students as the president of the black student union, the junior class president, and then later on as the senior class president.

Walker described his last year at South Forsyth as momentous as he and the rest of the student council worked with the school’s principal to revamp school spirit and bring the students together. Thanks to their efforts, more students started showing up to football games and cheering on players, the school had its first homecoming dance in years and students started to take more pride in their school.