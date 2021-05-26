South Forsyth graduate aspires to help others as a surgeon

See a list of all the Class of 2021 graduates in the keepsake edition here.



Chris Efobi

South Forsyth High School

Tell me a little bit about you.



“I would describe myself as a very outgoing and boisterous person. You can probably hear me from a mile away when I am playing games with friends, watching soccer with my family or having a very heated discussion, and I attribute my loudness to my Nigerian heritage.

"As extraverted as I can be, you can still find me cooped up in my room getting lost in a book or diving into the rabbit hole that is YouTube. I would say that I am a very devoted person who enjoys putting their all into whatever they do. Whether it is studying in school or playing soccer, I love to give 100% and be entirely focused on what I am doing.

"Last but not least, I am also a Christian, and my faith in Christ has opened lots of opportunities for me to not only have an impact on my community but also to engage in community and fellowship while keeping me afloat whenever I face hardships in life.”

What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?



“I would say my favorite subjects in high school were math, science and Spanish, although I wouldn’t say I have had a subject I hated.”

Were you a part of any clubs?



“I took part in a couple of clubs. I was a part of the Black Student Union at South and was actually the president for this year. I also was a part of the Tri-M Music Honor Society — in which I have served the role of Treasurer — the National Honors Society, and the Spanish National Honors Society. Even though this one isn’t a club, I have also been a part of the soccer program at South Forsyth High School.”

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

“I would have to say that my greatest influences are my parents because of the values they instilled in me. They pushed me to pursue greatness in whatever I did, and while I achieved greatness, they kept me humble and grounded. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for the sacrifices they made and the motivation they gave to me.

"However, I have had multiple influences in my life — from my small group leaders at my church; to every teacher I have had the privilege of having; to my soccer team at South; to some of my closest friends. They have all made an indelible mark on my life, all in their own unique way, and they have all helped mold me into the person I am today.”

What will you miss most about your school?



“The thing that I will miss most about my school is the community. Throughout these four years, I have been able to meet so many friends, students, teachers and administration members alike. I have been constantly surrounded by such brilliant and caring people who have all added to my high school experience.

"Having to go online because of COVID-19 really made me cherish the community at South Forsyth High School that much more, and I will dearly miss being able to interact with it on a daily basis.”

What are your plans after high school?

“After getting accepted into a couple of fantastic schools, from the University of Georgia, to Northeastern University, to the University of Chicago, I have decided that I will attend the University of Alabama. I will be part of the honors college at the university and will be doing Biochemistry on the Pre-Med track.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?



“I see myself in 10 years being in the middle of my surgical residency. No matter where I end up though, I see myself continuing to be of assistance to my community since one of my primary goals in life is to help people.”