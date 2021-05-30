South Forsyth High School FBLA students work to improve literacy among children, young hospital patients during pandemic

South Forsyth High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter worked this school year to improve literacy in Forsyth County amid the pandemic as part of their annual community service project.

Abhishek Pasupleti, a junior at South Forsyth, said the effort began when he worked with two of his friends to come up with an idea for their community service project through the FBLA. After speaking with the chapter advisor, they decided to send out a survey to the community to see how the students of FBLA could best serve the community during the pandemic.

The survey asked students, families and community members what they were most struggling with at the time, and overwhelmingly, Pasupleti said the community told them they were struggling with education and with social and mental health.

Pasupleti and his friends who helped organize the project, Ayush Gundawar and Anish Kanchanapally, decided that is exactly where they would put all of their focus.

They thought back to when they would all help read to and tutor students at Cumming Elementary School and remembered how much that interaction helped students just as much as it helped parents who did not have the time to help their kids with schoolwork at home.

From there, they made the decision to help parents and students with their education both at home, for those going to school virtually, and in hospitals, for kids stuck in a hospital bed with fewer visitors.