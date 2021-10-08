This South Forsyth High School senior created a free tutoring service for local students

Ayush Gundawar struggled with virtual learning when the pandemic first began more than a year ago, and he quickly noticed he wasn’t alone.

“Learning felt less interactive, and I noticed that me and my peers, we all felt like we were a little lost in our learning,” Gundawar said.

The South Forsyth High School senior wasn’t sure exactly what to do, but eventually, he decided to take control of his own education and try to help his peers through the pandemic.