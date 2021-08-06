State of the Schools: Leaders highlight 2020 successes, look forward to upcoming projects

FoCAL

Phipps told guests about her continued work with the FoCAL Center, which is expected to open in late fall.

She described the center as a versatile venue for music, theater, entertainment and learning not just for the county’s students, but the community as a whole.

The two-story building, located next to the district office near downtown Cumming, includes a state-of-the art theater with the capacity for 1,800 guests and black box theater with the capacity for another 200 guests.

Outside of the theaters, the building also features rehearsal space, dressing rooms, a catering kitchen, meeting space and a large lobby that could be used for galleries or other meetings.

Phipps envisions FoCAL as a hub for all things surrounding fine arts in the community. She wants to use the venue as way for local adults and students to showcase their talents, for traveling and local shows to perform and for everyone in the community to learn more about visual arts, theater, music, voice, dance and more.

“Just think about those One-Act plays or band competitions where students or parents have always traveled to other places in Georgia,” Phipps said. “Now, we can host those in Forsyth County.”

Aside from hosting events, Phipps said she wants to bring unique programming to FoCAL. One major program coming is the Penguin Project, which serves actors, artists and students with special needs.

She is also working on partnering with the district’s CTAE programs to involve students who study fine arts, but also students from other areas. With the need for event planning at the venue, students can learn more about marketing, hospitality and management.

“It’s an exciting time for Forsyth County Schools, our students and our community, and especially for the fine arts in this community,” Phipps said. “We are clearly focused on FoCAL, and we can’t wait to open our doors in the fall and for you all to see what we’ve got happening.”

The district will be holding a grand opening for the center on Dec. 3, which will include food, entertainment and tours of the new facility. The following day, Dec. 4, they will also hold a free open house event for the community.