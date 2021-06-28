‘The experience of a lifetime’ — Mitch Young reflects on time at Forsyth Central going into Deputy Superintendent role

Dr. Josh Lowe worked alongside Young during his time at Central as an assistant principal, and he has since taken over as the school’s new principal following behind Young. In the past seven years, Lowe recognized a passion in Young not only for Central, but for education and Forsyth’s students that he admires.

“He’s been a terrific mentor, leader and friend for myself and so many people in the Forsyth Central family over the past seven years,” Lowe said. “Mitch came here with a clear vision of the way he wanted to lead our school for students to become healthy and productive Americans who can solve problems, communicate effectively and serve selflessly …. Forsyth Central was very fortunate to have him lead our school for the past seven years. I’m honored and humbled to follow him with the opportunity as principal.”

Young attributes much of the success he has seen at Forsyth Central over the past few years to the staff and administrators who work together as a team to help students. As far as his success as a leader, Young said he took a lot of inspiration from other leaders he has worked with in the past.

A push into leadership

Going back to the beginning of his career, Young first discovered his passion for education as a teacher at Shiloh High School in Gwinnett County. Starting off, he taught social studies while coaching the school’s basketball team, which he said was expected after leaving his job first as an assistant basketball coach at DePaul University in Chicago and then as the coach at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania.

He said at a certain point he wanted to spend more of his energy and time in the classroom. He ended up making a deal with his principal at the time, who could see something in Young before he could see it in himself.

“I’ll let you out of coaching if you promise to go get your master’s in leadership,” Young remembers his principal saying. “Because I think somewhere down the line, you’re going to want to go into leadership.”

In the moment, Young felt the deal was flattering, but he simply wanted to teach and had no plans to ever leave the classroom. He agreed to it, knowing he would eventually need another degree and that he would ultimately get the extra time with his students that he wanted.

Young earned his master’s degree as he came up on his seventh year of teaching, and he decided he needed a change. He ended up in a workshop where he met Dr. Lynne Castleberry, now the principal at Whitlow Elementary, and she convinced him to come out to a job fair in Forsyth County — a decision, Young would soon find out, that changed the course of his career.

Richard Gill ended up hiring him into a teaching position at West Forsyth High School just before its opening in 2007. He remembers Gill telling him that while he was in a teaching position, he also expected Young to take on a leadership role at the school.

“When I saw what a good job he did with teachers, at just protecting them and empowering them to lead, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh. I do want to be a principal. I want to be able to lead a school like he is because his teachers just feel free and liberated to teach,” Young said.

Young quickly turned that inspiration into action, taking over as an assistant principal at Lambert High School for three years. He worked closely with Principal Dr. Gary Davison, who he said further solidified his decision to work toward a principalship himself.

Young then took over as principal at Forsyth Central in 2014, getting to a point in his career he had never imagined for himself just years before. Looking back on his principalship, Young said he loved the job, and he embraced every part of Central he could.