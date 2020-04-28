These Forsyth County students are 3D-printing face shields for hospitals

Aryan Gupta sat on the living room floor of his home somewhat in disbelief.

In front of the junior from Lambert High School were components for about 130 face shields, the parts of which had been created by classmates, friends and teachers from around the county using 3D printers, drill presses and other machinery that week. With gloves on, Gupta and his family assembled the face shields over the course of a few hours. The next day, they would be delivered to Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), in Gainesville, for doctors, nurses, physician assistants and other staff dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19.

All for less than $1 per face shield.

“We’re just trying to help as many people out as possible by making these low-cost devices that we can manufacture really quickly,” Gupta said.