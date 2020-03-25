UNG student tests positive for COVID-19

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



A University of North Georgia student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email obtained by The Times.



The email from UNG President Bonita Jacobs said a student at the school’s Mike Cottrell College of Business reported Wednesday, March 25, testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the email, the student is being treated at a local hospital and was on the Gainesville campus the evening of March 11.

“According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, it is mandatory for those who have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of notification,” according to the email.