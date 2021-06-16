‘We stand behind our plan’ — Board of Education to continue with DEI following public comments

“Here is the story of a young girl who found it a little hard to be different in Forsyth County,” Senthil said. “One who, as a child, told her parents she didn’t want to eat the food they made because the kids at school during lunch told her it was weird. Whose parents cooked with love, but she tended to prefer lunchables to their ‘gross’ ethnic food.”

Senthil was just one of several students who shared they had witnessed or experienced discrimination within the county and school system, pointing to the plan as a solution to get away from these rude and insensitive remarks made by peers and teachers.

She also, like many supporters in the past two months, said the issue of diversity and inclusion is a nonpartisan one, but as the more than 20 individuals who oppose the plan took the stand Tuesday night, some began to refute this idea.

What those in opposition had to say

Resident Ed Solly said the statement is simply what the students have been told to think.

“They are going to stand in front of a politically-elected body, give their speech filled with talking points given to them by the Democrat party while wearing purple because the activist told them to, all to tell you that Republicans are wrong. And the first thing they’ll say is this is not political,” Solly said.

While leaders with the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats have helped to amplify student voices in recent weeks, the group explained in a statement that they did not push students to speak at the meeting nor did they influence their speeches.

According to the statement, Solly's speech to the board "does a disservice to the youth who initiated every call to action, every letter writing campaign and every press release. These young people are truly remarkable self starters, and their bravery, eloquence and courage is lightyears ahead of many adults who were present in that meeting room."

Hunter Hill, chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, who also spoke at the board’s previous meeting, agreed with Solly's earlier sentiment, saying the issue has become more political than ever before.

He, along with many at the meeting, believe that the DEI plan is simply a different name for Critical Race Theory, which says all facets of American life are rooted in discriminatory systems.

“Teachers should be teaching,” Hill said. “Parents should be parenting. And students should be living apolitical, fun, free-living lives. But unfortunately, it seems that the age of reason is coming to a conclusion. Many wear masks before us without any scientific backing to do so. Sadly, the way we’ve raised our children over the last decades has changed drastically. There is very rarely any face-to-face interaction with them. We’ve ignored mental health, we’ve ignored anxiety, we’ve ignored suicides. We’ve ignored depressions that have skyrocketed in our youth.”

“And I feel like we’re taking a one-size-fits-all trojan horse band-aid, and we’re placing it on something that is a very complicated issue. As you can see, there are many parents, students and patriots behind me who have concerns, and I guarantee we will one day come to the center of the table and get these concerns addressed.”

Bobby Donnelly, chairman of the Forsyth County Tea Party, also spoke to the board for the second time as one of the last speakers of the night. During the last meeting, he told the board he felt the community’s Republican values were not being represented in the school system.

He followed up with this sentiment at this month’s meeting, noting that the majority of participating voters in Forsyth County voted in favor of Republican candidates in last year’s elections and this year’s runoff.

“This means we are a strong Republican county, and as it stands right now, Republican-primary voters are choosing our Board of Education,” Donnelly said.

He read from a resolution recently passed by the Georgia GOP, which opposed Critical Race Theory and the Social and Emotional Learning within school systems, pointing to current values among state Republicans.

What’s next

District leaders said they will have more to share about the DEI plan after the start of the school year in the fall. The district does plan to re-evaluate its five-year strategic plan next year, but from this point, no major changes have been made to the DEI plan.

Those who missed the meeting on Tuesday and would like to watch all the feedback provided can find a video of the public comments section of the meeting on the FCS YouTube Channel. Community members can also find information on the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.

More information about the DEI program can also be found through the website.