What Forsyth County residents had to say about DEI ahead of strategic plan discussions

Learning history

Those in support of the plan mentioned many of the same benefits DEI could bring to the schools and students that they have in past meetings.

Students shared that staff training and a culture of DEI could help in making them feel safe and respected in school, and others pointed to research which shows all students learn more effectively through a diverse school staff.

Latresha Jester, a Forsyth County Schools parent, reminded the board that many of the parents and students also wish for a more comprehensive history curriculum to address the full history of minority and LGBTQ populations in the U.S. and in Forsyth County.

“There are people in Forsyth who will roll their eyes at the mention of what happened to the Black residents in 1912,” Jester said. “There are people that will balk when you mention the Hosea Williams marches and Oprah coming here in 1987, but here we are in 2021 having a discussion about does diversity, equity and inclusion make sense in our diverse schools.”

Through learning this history, she hopes communities can move on from issues they seem to see repeatedly and learn from past mistakes and injustices.

Before the beginning of the debate on DEI in schools, district leaders discussed plans to introduce an age-appropriate curriculum to eighth grade Georgia Studies courses, which would address Forsyth County history.

Through planning, leaders worked with the Historical Society of Cumming/Forsyth County and other local organizations to create videos and educational resources from different parts of the county to accompany the new curriculum, which would tackle information about areas such as Lake Lanier, Ga. 400, Cumming Square and the county’s history with race.

In January, leaders said this curriculum was set to begin this month with the beginning of the new school year, but it has since been pushed back. Due to the pandemic, district leaders said they were unable to gather all the educational resources necessary to begin the new curriculum.