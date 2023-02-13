Firefighters rescue woman, dog from north Forsyth home

A Forsyth County resident and her pet were evacuated from their Forsyth County home during a recent fire.

According to Forsyth County Fire Department Div. Chief Jason Shivers, crews were able to help a victim and her dog, named Koda, out of a second-story window after a fire started downstairs at a home in the Bridgetowne subdivision on Monday, Feb. 13.

“When the first unit arrived, we did, in fact, have a victim upstairs, an adult female,” Shivers said. “She was rescued from an upstairs window almost immediately after our arrival. The fire was downstairs, and once we got her and her dog rescued, we were able to get the fire under control very quickly.”

Shivers said the two were the only occupants at the home during the fire. He said the resident was alerted by a smoke detector.

Firefighters were on the scene in less than 5 minutes as the neighborhood is near Fire Station 12, Shivers said.

The fire is under investigation, but the home is not expected to be a loss.