11-year-old named Honorary Mayor of Cumming

Mayor Troy Brumbalow had a little help bringing Tuesday’s Cumming City Council meeting to order.

Charlie Westbrook, who celebrated his 11th birthday on Tuesday, banged the mayor’s gavel to start the meeting, helped lead the Pledge of Allegiance and had his own seat among elected officials at the meeting, where Brumbalow also issued a proclamation marking Aug. 18, 2020, as "Charlie Westbrook Day" in the city and named him honorary mayor.

“We’ve got a very special guest with us, the honorary mayor Charlie Westbrook, so Charlie’s going to help us run the meeting today,” Brumbalow said.

After with some discussion about pizza, the city’s Mater golf cart and why the mayor only votes on items to break a tie, Charlie passed out campaign stickers to members of the city council for his own political ambitions.

“Now, this is a real politician,” Brumbalow said after getting one of the stickers. “In the meeting, and this is ‘Charlie for President, Vote 2044,' so getting started early.”