A new report lists Cumming’s water supply has an unsafe chemical. How accurate are those findings?
City of Cumming Director of Utilities Jonathon Heard told FCN the drinking water is safe. - photo by Daniel Dotson
A recent article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has raised concerns about Cumming’s drinking water, but what readers might not have realized is that the article lacks critical context.