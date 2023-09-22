A recent article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has raised concerns about Cumming’s drinking water, but what readers might not have realized is that the article lacks critical context.
A new report lists Cumming’s water supply has an unsafe chemical. How accurate are those findings?
Latest
-
Why this local State Rep. is working to improve dual enrollment programs in Forsyth and beyond
-
Some want this Republican removed from the elections board. Here are the behind-the-scenes negotiations FCN uncovered
-
Why the Board of Commissioners is looking at power sources for Forsyth County’s water plant
-
Update: Election equipment testing delayed, voters can still observe next week