This agreement could give Forsyth County control of this city of Cumming park

City leaders have taken another step toward turning over control of a city park to Forsyth County.
At a Cumming City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 4, members of the council voted 3-1, with Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter opposed, to approve an intergovernmental agreement with Forsyth County to operate Mary Alice Park on Lake Lanier.
“This agreement will allow them to begin operation of the park including all maintenance that is required for the park to open,” said City Administrator Phil Higgins. “It also allows us to inspect their operations to ensure that it is consistent with how the current lease states.”
The agreement will next go to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
Under the agreement, the county would operate the 110-acre park before officially taking control of the land as the county “has the funding and resources available needed to effectuate certain repairs and upgrades to the park, such as to ensure it can be opened for the 2023 summer season.”
The agreement also stipulates that the county would authorize “(spending) funds and allocate resources for the restoration, maintenance and operation of the park,” follow the park’s current master lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the land, and be authorized to collect fees generated from the park, while the city will monitor the restoration activities to make sure they meet the lease agreement.
Both will also continue to work to de-annex the property into the county and transfer the master lease to the county.
The lease states that the city and county would move ahead with the county taking over operations without officially having the property de-annexed or the master lease as both “are concerned that normal bureaucratic processing and approval delays” could go slowly.
Ledbetter said she voted in opposition to the agreement as she had been against moving the lease to the county since it had been proposed.
During the meeting, the City Council was also presented with a joint resolution between city and county leaders, though it was for information only and no action was taken at the meeting.
Mary Alice Park moving from the city to the county was discussed as part of an agreement for a local option sales tax, or LOST, split between the two over the next decade which was approved in December.
At a previous meeting, county officials said the Corps has a master plan for the park to be a resort with a community dock.
Also at a previous city meeting, Higgins said revenues generated by the park were being used for personnel, maintenance and other expenses and the city is financially “breaking even at best” with the park.