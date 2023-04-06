This agreement could give Forsyth County control of this city of Cumming park

City leaders have taken another step toward turning over control of a city park to Forsyth County.

At a Cumming City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 4, members of the council voted 3-1, with Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter opposed, to approve an intergovernmental agreement with Forsyth County to operate Mary Alice Park on Lake Lanier.

“This agreement will allow them to begin operation of the park including all maintenance that is required for the park to open,” said City Administrator Phil Higgins. “It also allows us to inspect their operations to ensure that it is consistent with how the current lease states.”

The agreement will next go to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.