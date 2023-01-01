Boil water advisory issued in downtown Cumming after water main break

A boil water advisory has been issued for downtown Cumming and any other areas that dealt with low or no water pressure on New Year’s Day.
In a news release, city of Cumming officials said a boil water advisory would be in place from 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 until 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 after a water main ruptured in downtown Cumming.
During the advisory, residents are recommended to boil water for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.
Officials said the recent cold snap may have had an impact on the break.
“A 12-inch water main in downtown Cumming ruptured, probably due to the shifting of the earth as a result of the freezing and thawing of the ground due to the large temperature swings over the past several days,” the release said.
The release said, “the main area that was affected was the downtown Cumming area” the main has been repaired and lines flushed and samples have been collected for testing.
“City staff have collected bacteriological samples for testing,” the release said. “If coliform bacteria are found in the water samples, another 24-hour BWA period may be required.”
For more information, go to www.cummingutilities.com/water-alerts/.