Boil water advisory issued in downtown Cumming after water main break

A boil water advisory has been issued for downtown Cumming and any other areas that dealt with low or no water pressure on New Year’s Day.

In a news release, city of Cumming officials said a boil water advisory would be in place from 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 until 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 after a water main ruptured in downtown Cumming.

During the advisory, residents are recommended to boil water for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.