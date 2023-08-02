Forsyth County residents will have an opportunity to vote to reduce the rate of rising property taxes through a new tax exemption that may apply to the Forsyth County School District’s ad valorem tax.
Can Forsyth County voters halt the trend of rising property taxes?
Latest
-
Why doesn’t the Forsyth County water plant have a generator?
-
Why this state representative from Forsyth County was named 'Legislator of the Year'
-
Why Forsyth County residents are being asked to conserve water after the storm
-
Update: Forsyth County residents asked to limit water use until noon on Saturday after violent storm knocked out power