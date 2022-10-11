City approves road impact fee agreement with Sawnee Village developer

Under the agreement, Providence Group would pay for road projects for the development up front and would receive a credit for impact fees, or charges paid by developers to cover the cost of increased demand on infrastructure, services and amenities.

“All of the impact fees that they would be paying will be paid to the city for the funding of the road improvement,” said City Attorney Kevin Tallant. “If the road improvement costs less than the impact fees they are supposed to pay, then they still have to pay us the rest of the impact fees. So, the city will get 100% of the impact fees that this group is supposed to be paying.”

Tallant said the agreement only covers road projects and other impact fees for public safety and recreation impact fees would be paid normally.

If costs for the projects are lower than what the developer would pay in impact fees, the developer will still pay the remainder toward impact fees, and if the project is more than the fees, the city will pay the rest

Mayor Troy Brumbalow said the agreement meant the city would receive impact fees at the beginning of the project instead of them being collected over time.

“They’re going to pay it upfront instead of each time you get a building permit to where, in this project’s timeframe, you might be getting some of these impact fees five years from now. It’s just giving you the money to build the road up front.”

Three projects are part of the agreement: two phases of a project to extend Sawnee Drive from its current end at Hwy. 9 to Pilgrim Mill Road and traffic improvements on Hwy. 9 near Cumming Elementary School.

Costs for the project won’t be known until bids come in.

In January, the council voted to rezone 152 acres between Dahlonega Highway and Pilgrim Mill Road and east of Pilgrim Mill from office professional, single-family residential and planned shopping center districts to planned-unit development for the project.

According to plans submitted to the city and discussed at previous meetings, the development will include 102 attached townhomes and duplexes, 262 multi-family units and six vertical mixed-use units on Dahlonega Highway, along with a detached single-family community with 221 units and, east of Pilgrim Mill Road, 122 single-family detached lots around the perimeter and 98 townhomes in the middle for a total of 220 units.

The development will include 44, 55-foot, front-entry, detached residential units on 12.5 acres; 105, 45-foot rear-entry, detached residential units on 24.6 acres and 72 motor court lots on 21.1 acres.

More than 50 acres of the total development will be used for attached residential units, which will include 26, 20-foot, rear-entry townhomes and 38, 24-foot, rear-entry duplex townhomes near Dahlonega Highway.

The development will also include 220,000 square feet of institutional-senior living units on 14.6 acres and 18.4 acres of commercial uses.

A portion of the development will also include more than 50,000 square feet for retail, restaurant and office uses near Dahlonega Highway, a 7,000-square-foot restaurant and 26,000 square feet for indoor amenities.

The senior living portion of the project is proposed with independent living, assisted living, and memory care units and is being included with 21,000 square feet for retail, office and restaurant on the west side of Pilgrim Mill for another mixed-use area.

The proposal also includes a central amenity area with a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and outdoor patio space.