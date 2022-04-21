City council denies 54-acre annexation request on Bald Ridge

In recent years, city of Cumming and Forsyth County leaders have clashed over large annexation requests into the city, though both sides appear to be on the same page regarding a recent annexation request.



At the Cumming City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 19, the city council voted 3-1, with Councilmen Joey Evans opposed and Christopher Light recused, to deny a 54-acre annexation and rezoning request on Bald Ridge Marina Road, directly east of the Costco across Bald Ridge Acres Drive, for a development known as Gateway to Lanier.

Scott Morgan, the city’s director of planning and zoning, said the plan for Gateway to Lanier was “to develop a 183-unit… single-family detached residential subdivision” with variances and a “1.62-acre highway business out parcel.”

“This annexation request would extend the city limits to a predominantly residential area and, in the process, would cut off several unincorporated parcels from the unincorporated county area due to the configuration of Lake Sidney Lanier,” he said.

The city’s planning board previously recommended denial of the request.

Morgan said the development would not create a legal “island” of county land that did not touch other land in the county but the matter should be considered by the council.

Morgan also pointed to several other large annexations and projects that are under construction, such as the nearby Westshore mixed-use development on Market Place Boulevard and Turner Road, and said the annexation was “not in the city’s best interest” as the others will have five-to-seven-year buildouts.



