City council denies 54-acre annexation request on Bald Ridge

In recent years, city of Cumming and Forsyth County leaders have clashed over large annexation requests into the city, though both sides appear to be on the same page regarding a recent annexation request.
At the Cumming City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 19, the city council voted 3-1, with Councilmen Joey Evans opposed and Christopher Light recused, to deny a 54-acre annexation and rezoning request on Bald Ridge Marina Road, directly east of the Costco across Bald Ridge Acres Drive, for a development known as Gateway to Lanier.
Scott Morgan, the city’s director of planning and zoning, said the plan for Gateway to Lanier was “to develop a 183-unit… single-family detached residential subdivision” with variances and a “1.62-acre highway business out parcel.”
“This annexation request would extend the city limits to a predominantly residential area and, in the process, would cut off several unincorporated parcels from the unincorporated county area due to the configuration of Lake Sidney Lanier,” he said.
The city’s planning board previously recommended denial of the request.
Morgan said the development would not create a legal “island” of county land that did not touch other land in the county but the matter should be considered by the council.
Morgan also pointed to several other large annexations and projects that are under construction, such as the nearby Westshore mixed-use development on Market Place Boulevard and Turner Road, and said the annexation was “not in the city’s best interest” as the others will have five-to-seven-year buildouts.
“In the past several years, the city has annexed or rezoned multiple properties, including seven large developments, four of which are under construction and two are imminent,” “The total area annexed and/or rezoned is approximately 500 acres, resulting in approximately 3,000 residential units added to the city inventory.”
During the meeting, Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter asked, “Why are we suddenly not for [the annexation]? We were sure for it before. We were sure annexing a lot of property, so why exactly are we not for this one?”
Morgan said with the other large developments, the city will “need time to absorb some of that inventory before we consider additional annexations of this size.”
Though residents previously spoke out against the project before the city’s planning board and many attended the meeting, there were no speakers during the public hearing.
In March, Forsyth County Commissioners voted to object to the annexation request, which Morgan said the city had responded to and those issues were settled.
Before the current request, commissioners had heard two other annexation requests for the land, which were both withdrawn following objection letters from the county.