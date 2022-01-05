City garbage, recycling rates to increase in March

For the first time in 16 years, the city of Cumming customers will soon see a price increase for garbage and recycling pickup.

At a work session on Tuesday, Jan. 4, members of the Cumming City Council voted 3-0, with Councilmen Chad Crane and Joey Evans absent, to approve garbage and recycling rate increases for customers in the city, which will go into effect at the beginning of March.

“After discussing this with the owner of the company, I have a new proposal to offer to you tonight,” said City Administrator Phil Higgins. “Red Oak [Sanitation, Inc.] can split the increase into two categories, two different tiers: one for customers that choose to recycle and one for those who do not.”

Higgins said the new monthly rates would be $18 per month for residential garbage pickup, $22 for residential garbage and recycling, $23 for commercial garbage and $27 for commercial garbage and recycling.

For residential customers, rates rose $3 for those who only have garbage collected and $7 – $4 for garbage and $4 for recycling – for those who want both collected



