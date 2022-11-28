Commission approves residential development, changes to planning districts

Change will be coming to 143 acres off Concord Road and the planning commission following recent decisions from the Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Commissioners approved a large residential development between Concord Road and Dahlonega Highway, close to Pirkle Place and Thomas Lane.

Previously, applicant Beazer Homes LLC requested to rezone about 143 acres from agricultural district to a residential one for 164 single-family homes.

A public hearing for this item was held before the planning commission in November, and board members voted to recommend approval of the project.

Commissioners approved the rezoning request at their work session with a unanimous 5-0 vote.

In other news, on Jan. 1, 2023, Forsyth County district boundaries will change, with the most notable changes being the swapping of District 2 and District 5 and the shifting of District 4 to the east and District 1 to the north.

Because of these changes, commissioners approved a resolution to adjust the D2 and D5 planning commissioners, swapping their positions.

Tim Dineen will serve D2, and Stacy Guy will serve D5 starting in 2023.