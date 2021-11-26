Commissioner asks board to reconsider classification for tattoo shops in Forsyth County

Forsyth County might be getting “with the times” soon following a recent board of commissioners' work session.



District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson asked commissioners during the work session on Tuesday, Nov. 23, to consider removing the “adult-related business” classification for tattoo and body art businesses.

“[Tattoo and piercing shops are a] popular thing that people look for; it’s very common to see people asking for referrals within the community, whether they’re asking people that they know or they’re asking on social media,” Semanson said. “And they have to travel outside of the county to do that.”

“I think it’s just time for us … to get with the times,” she said.

Semanson suggested moving tattoos and piercing businesses under the “personal service” classification alongside hairdressers and other similar businesses.

She explained that the studies cited that classified different businesses as being “adult-related” were from 1986 at the latest, which she felt was outdated.

“I felt it was time to take a look at why [tattoo and body art businesses were prohibited], and the deeper I got into it, the more I was able to discover that this business is being treated as a pariah,” Semanson said.



