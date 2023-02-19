Commissioner takes part in wreath ceremony at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

A Forsyth County commissioner and other officials with a statewide group recently took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills took part in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, or ACCG’s, 11th annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where a wreath bearing 159 red and white carnations that represent all 159 counties in Georgia.
“Being able to be a part of such a special event was an absolute honor,” Mills said in a news release. “To honor the sacrifices of American service members, including those from our community, was a privilege that I will forever remember.”
Built in 1921, the tomb, “serves as a symbolic grave for all war dead whose remains have not been found or identified,” according to information from the U.S. Department of Defense’s website.
“The Tomb began with one unknown service member from World War I, and today is the grave of three unidentified service members,” the site said. “Its meaning has evolved to represent the memory of all military members throughout American history.”
The event was part of the annual National Association of Counties, or NACo, Legislative Conference.
Along with attending the ceremony, Mills was also elected to serve an unexpired term for the 2022-23 ACCG Board of Managers. She previously served as a member of the group’s policy council.
“In all my years of office, I have served on the ACCG Policy Council, and it has taught me so much about advocating for the benefit of your county and its citizens,” Mills said in the release. “I believe this appointment is a natural progression that will hopefully bring the knowledge of the state to the federal level so clearer lines of communication of needs will occur.”