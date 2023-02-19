Commissioner takes part in wreath ceremony at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

A Forsyth County commissioner and other officials with a statewide group recently took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills took part in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, or ACCG’s, 11th annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where a wreath bearing 159 red and white carnations that represent all 159 counties in Georgia.

“Being able to be a part of such a special event was an absolute honor,” Mills said in a news release. “To honor the sacrifices of American service members, including those from our community, was a privilege that I will forever remember.”