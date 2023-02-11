Commissioners reopen bids for Polo Fields equine building

Forsyth County purchased the building in 2022 as part of a land purchase primarily focused on keeping open adjacent soccer fields, which are operated by the United Futbol Academy.

At the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2, several speakers, including residents of the Polo Fields subdivision, requested commissioners reopen the bids to operate the facility.

“I humbly ask that before demolishing this iconic landmark that the board take one more chance to see if we can find an opportunity to create a real equestrian center on these Polo Fields,” said Forsyth County resident Jennifer Vanderveur.

Vanderveur said she “would like to take an opportunity to submit a business plan that I think would be a very viable option for the county” and keep equestrian uses on the land.

County resident Kenneth Deboard said at that meeting he would also like to see the bids reopened.

“I would just like to second that I believe there is plenty of history and reason to support this,” he said. “There’s also significant interest in the county and the community, and I think that there’s a great opportunity that, with just a little more time to put together some additional bids, there would be a way to make the county extremely pleased and create a partnership.”

On Tuesday, Levent said he had been clear with those who were interested in the property that they would need to renovate the building – which county staff has estimated to cost $600,000-$800,000 – at their own expense.

“I was very concerned that we get into any appearance that we are paying for supporting someone’s industry or business to be profitable for them on the backs of the taxpayer,” he said. “I was very clear that they need to fix up the barn, which the taxpayers hugely benefit because they put a building back that we thought might cost $600,000 or more to fix back.”

Levent said a potential bid could include several individuals and may form a non-profit organization to offer therapy services.

Interim Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Director Laura Pate said the county had received a previous bid to operate the property, but the bidder wanted the county to repair the facility.

District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson said during the discussion that finding someone to run the facility had not been the main issue, rather “the core issue is that the building needed too much repair.”

Levent said the county had already approved up to $175,000 for the building’s demolition, which he said was likely more than bids would be, and said several parts of the building needed work.

“We as a board already voted to spend that much money on that barn already just to clean it up because it might be a hazard leaving it there,” Levent said. “It’s been neglected about 10 years, I think [former parks director] Jim Pryor told us, and that’s the way it appeared to everybody. It probably needs a new roof. It probably needs some timber pulled out that’s rotted, get all the mold out of there, put some siding on there, paint it, whatever they need to do, but it’s in the report that our staff has.”