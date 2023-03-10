Could Daylight Saving Time be permanent this time? Rep. Rich McCormick wants to hear your thoughts

While everyone prepares to set their clocks back this Sunday for Daylight Saving Time, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, District 6, is wondering what his constituents think of the time-changing tradition.

“I’m curious how many people in the district are tired of switching the time every six months,” McCormick stated in a message to those in the district. “Legislation is pending on this very question.”

U.S. senators recently reintroduced legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, a bill that the Senate passed unanimously last year before it failed to get a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Daylight Saving Time resumes on Sunday, March 12 and will last until Nov. 5 when clocks go back an hour for the winter.