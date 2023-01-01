Cumming approves emergency funding for water tanks on Canton Highway

City of Cumming leaders recently approved emergency funding for repairs on a pair of water tanks on Canton Highway.

At a recent meeting, members of the Cumming City Council approved a request to use $307,541 in emergency funding to find repairs for the tanks after a recent landslide broke two pipes.

“Right now, they are protected,” City Director of Utilities Jon Heard said. “What happened was… because of the rainfall, [the slide] pulled two pipes apart, and when it did, there was a lot of water that came out of not only the tanks -- we hold about 3 million gallons in those tanks -- but also water that was coming in to fill the tanks.”