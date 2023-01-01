Cumming approves emergency funding for water tanks on Canton Highway

City of Cumming leaders recently approved emergency funding for repairs on a pair of water tanks on Canton Highway.
At a recent meeting, members of the Cumming City Council approved a request to use $307,541 in emergency funding to find repairs for the tanks after a recent landslide broke two pipes.
“Right now, they are protected,” City Director of Utilities Jon Heard said. “What happened was… because of the rainfall, [the slide] pulled two pipes apart, and when it did, there was a lot of water that came out of not only the tanks -- we hold about 3 million gallons in those tanks -- but also water that was coming in to fill the tanks.”
The tanks were damaged before the recent cold snap came through Forsyth County.
Heard said the tanks are on Canton Highway near an asphalt plant, which was previously used as a sand mine, and the area sloped after the end of life of the mine.
He said the rain may have impacted the area of the former mine, causing the slide, but he was not sure if the ground or pipes leading to the tanks failed first.
“My question is, which came first the chicken or the egg?” he said. “Did the leak occur first and cause the mountain to fail or did the mountain fail and cause the leak to occur?”
The emergency funds will go toward a contractor for the project, efforts to look for cracks in the tanks and other engineering work to find the next steps for the area.