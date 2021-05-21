Cumming, Forsyth County to move to Atlanta Regional Commission

With Forsyth County and the city of Cumming serving as a border between metro Atlanta and the north Georgia mountains, local leaders have opted to move to a regional commission for metro counties.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently issued a notice of regional commission alignment for the county and city governments, which will move to the Atlanta Regional Commission from the Georgia Mountain Regional Commission. The realignment will be effective on July 1.

The change is the result of a petition filed by Forsyth County in August, which was later approved by the DCA and approved by the Georgia General Assembly.

Georgia has 12 regional commissions, public agencies set up to “assist local governments on a regional basis and to develop, promote and assist in establishing coordinated and comprehensive planning in the state.”