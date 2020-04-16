Cumming recreation and park programs canceled through May 24

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making coronavirus coverage free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News. To view our full coverage of the novel coronavirus and its impact on Forsyth County, go here.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Cumming Recreation and Parks Department has canceled all programs and activities through Sunday, May 24, when officials will evaluate safety concerns, city officials announced on Wednesday in a news release.
The extended closure will mean the cancellation of programs that began in March, and classes that could not be held will receive a pro-rated refund that will be credited to the account of the person that paid for registration for use when programs can begin again.
Those seeking monetary refunds should contact crpdinfo@cityofcumming.net and include the name of the child, name of the activity, meeting days and times and a current mailing address. Those refunds should be received within three to four weeks.
The department has also postponed registration for summer activities – day camps, athletic camps, gymnastics classes and camps, dance classes and camps, art classes and camps, self-defense classes and horseback riding classes and camps – until a later date when "a resolution of the current situation is reached."
FitPasses will also be frozen at the current status and presented when programs resume.
Future announcements will be available at Facebook.com/cummingcityhall, CityofCumming.net and CRPDonline.com.