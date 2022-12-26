Design panel, new rules approved as part of city zoning update

New design standards are coming to certain new buildings in the city of Cumming.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Cumming City Council approved a zoning ordinance amendment that will deal with building design standards and create a design review panel after a presentation from Cumming Planning and Zoning Director Scott Morgan and Jerry Weitz, of Jerry Weitz and Associates Inc. the firm hired by the city to help with the update.

“Basically, the ordinance itself would set up a design review process that would require certain developments – multi-family developments with six units or more, and any commercial, industrial, institutional, office-type building additions of 1,000 square feet or more – would have some standards to go by that’s what we’ll call the design guide document,” Weitz said at the meeting.