Design panel, new rules approved as part of city zoning update

New design standards are coming to certain new buildings in the city of Cumming.
At a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Cumming City Council approved a zoning ordinance amendment that will deal with building design standards and create a design review panel after a presentation from Cumming Planning and Zoning Director Scott Morgan and Jerry Weitz, of Jerry Weitz and Associates Inc. the firm hired by the city to help with the update.
“Basically, the ordinance itself would set up a design review process that would require certain developments – multi-family developments with six units or more, and any commercial, industrial, institutional, office-type building additions of 1,000 square feet or more – would have some standards to go by that’s what we’ll call the design guide document,” Weitz said at the meeting.
Weitz said the update was needed as part of the city’s recent comprehensive plan update and includes a three-member design panel, made up of one member of the city’s planning board and two council members, that will look at plans submitted to the city and give feedback to Morgan, who will make the final decision.
Potential members of the board were not discussed at the meeting, except for planning board member Ralph Webb.
Any appeals to decisions would go to the City Council.
Morgan said the board would be made up of three members to keep it manageable and there will be a time limit on the panel to ensure projects don’t drag.
“The process is a maximum of 21 days,” he said. “A minimum of seven, maximum of 21, to review the application, give any comments, make a decision about whether or not it complies.”
At a planning meeting in November, Morgan told board members the design guide would have requirements for colors, materials, walls and more.
Weitz told members of the council the rules would also have standards for facades, fencing, materials and signage.
There were no speakers during a required public hearing.